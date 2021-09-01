Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $504,582.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

