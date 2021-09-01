Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.92

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

