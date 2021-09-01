CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $30.38 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,003,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,295.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,718. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

