Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Purchases $89,850.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.