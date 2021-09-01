Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.80. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
