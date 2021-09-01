Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.80. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

