Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,318 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,160,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

