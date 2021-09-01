Capital Analysts LLC Sells 600 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

