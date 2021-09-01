Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 515.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $258.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

