Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

