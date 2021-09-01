Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

