Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.