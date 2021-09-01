Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Acquires $652,893.11 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.