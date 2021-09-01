Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CADL) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.