Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.35.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.98 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

