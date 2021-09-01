Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,325 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average volume of 758 put options.

CNQ opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

