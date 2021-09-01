Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

