Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

NYSE CM opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

