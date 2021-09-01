Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

