Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,074 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

