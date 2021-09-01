Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $34.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.