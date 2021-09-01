Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 41,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,133. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.