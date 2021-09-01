Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of CAL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,133. The firm has a market cap of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.