Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

CAL stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $941.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

