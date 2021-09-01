Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 900,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

