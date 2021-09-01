Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,133. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

