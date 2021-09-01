Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CDVIQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets.

