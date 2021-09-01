C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.