C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

