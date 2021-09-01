Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,364. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

