Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $165.02. 110,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

