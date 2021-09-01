Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,584 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

SJI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

