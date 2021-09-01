Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $299.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.56. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

