Burger Swap Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00010750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $80.22 million and $11.11 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,030,411 coins and its circulating supply is 15,655,411 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

