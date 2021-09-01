Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,655 ($34.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,589.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,412.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

