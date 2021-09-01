Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

