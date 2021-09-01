Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 427 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.