Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.