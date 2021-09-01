Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

