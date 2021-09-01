Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

