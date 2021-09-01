BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion.
TSE DOO opened at C$105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$102.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.91. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$119.68.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.