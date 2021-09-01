BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion.

TSE DOO opened at C$105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$102.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.91. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$119.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.90.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

