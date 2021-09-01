Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.58

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 24506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

