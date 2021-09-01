Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $400.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $417.85.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

