Brokers Offer Predictions for StealthGas Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

