Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $18.50

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 309,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,374. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

