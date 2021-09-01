Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $7.56

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Spartan Delta in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

DALXF remained flat at $$3.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

