Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $84.50

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,084. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

