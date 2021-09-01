Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $47.80

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.