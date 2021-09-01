Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $102.08

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. 1,620,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

