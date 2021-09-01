Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $263.27

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.27.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $288.72 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $294.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

