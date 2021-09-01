Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $16.22

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.