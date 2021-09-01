Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $136.67

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 678.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

